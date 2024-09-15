Source: Church assists Govt in addressing societal ills: VP Chiwenga | The Sunday Mail

Vice President Chiwenga

Mukudzei Chingwere in BULAWAYO

THE Government has encouraged the Church to double down on efforts to foster a morally upright society, free from ills such as drug and substance abuse, and one that thrives on honest, hard work, by deepening its partnership with the State, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He made the remarks at a special service on the conferment of an honorary degree on Apostle Haney Resten Sawasawa, of the Unshakable Pentecostal Church, by the El Shaddai Theological Seminary in Bulawayo yesterday.

VP Chiwenga was accompanied by his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, who grew up as a member of the church.

The honour bestowed upon Apostle Sawasawa is in recognition of his tremendous and selfless service in preaching the word of God across Zimbabwe, the region and beyond over the past 60 years.

“It is important to note that when the Church and Government work harmoniously, they can combine efforts to address social issues effectively,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The fight against drug and substance abuse, particularly amongst youths, is a case in point where the Church, as a moral authority and community-centred institution, possesses a unique ability to mobilise and engage individuals at the grassroots level to address the drug abuse that the country faces.

“The duty to nurture the youths and raise them to become morally upright disciplined citizens falls on all of us; Government cannot do it alone.

“I want to assure you that Government is doing everything possible to address the challenges we face, and this fight calls for active involvement of all stakeholders, including the Church.”

He thanked the Government, led by President Mnangagwa, “for granting the Church unrestricted freedom of worship, in accordance with our diverse religious beliefs, as is further pronounced in the Constitution of Zimbabwe”.

President Mnangagwa, he said, has on various occasions invited the Church to take up economic opportunities that have been made possible by the Second Republic’s policies.

In her remarks, Colonel Chiwenga thanked the church for grooming her.

The presence of VP Chiwenga at the church, she said, shows the sound relationship that religious organisations have with the Government.

She said the VP is a devoted Christian, who is grounded in the word.

She also implored the Church to give guidance to him and others in Government.

Apostle Professor Sawasawa said he is the spiritual father of Colonel Chiwenga, who grew up in the church.