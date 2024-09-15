Source: All systems go for launch of Munhumutapa Day | The Sunday Mail

George Maponga in MASVINGO

OVER 50 000 people, mostly the youth, are expected to converge on the historic Great Zimbabwe monument for the launch of Munhumutapa Day by President Mnangagwa, who will also be celebrating his birthday.

President Mnangagwa turns 82 years today. Munhumutapa Day will henceforth be celebrated on a rotational basis in all the country’s provinces on September 15 every year.

This was after the ZANU PF Youth League decided to honour the President for his visionary leadership, which has pivoted Zimbabwe on the path towards Vision 2030.

It will, however, be a triple celebration today as, besides launching Munhumutapa Day and commemorating President Mnangagwa’s birthday, the nation will also celebrate the President’s ascension to the SADC chairmanship.

Today’s celebrations will be capped by an all-night gala at Nemanwa Growth Point, which will be headlined by sungura icon Alick Macheso.

When The Sunday Mail visited the Great Zimbabwe monument yesterday, workmen were putting final touches to the venue.

ZANU PF Youth League Deputy Secretary Cde John Paradza said the President will first launch the Munhumutapa Youth National Housing Project in Victoria Ranch Extension suburb in Masvingo city before launching Munhumutapa Day at the Great Zimbabwe monument.

The Munhumutapa Youth National Housing Project will be replicated in all the country’s 10 provinces, and youths will get fully serviced residential stands, confirming that President Mnangagwa’ walks the talk on the promise to “leave no one and no place behind”.

ZANU PF Masvingo province Chairperson Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa said they now expected 50 000 people for the launch.

Cde Mavhenyengwa, who was speaking after a tour to assess progress at the Great Zimbabwe monument and Victoria Ranch Extension suburb yesterday evening, said it was all systems go for today’s big day.

“We are now expecting over 50 000 people because of the mobilisation that has been done and the interest that has been attracted,” he said.

The launch of Munhumutapa Day and interest in today’s celebrations, he added, did not only evoke memories of the prehistoric great Munhumutapa Empire but also brought to the fore why President Mnangagwa should remain in office beyond 2028.

‘’We are raring to go and prepared to host our President, and as Masvingo province, we are saying this recognition and honour of launching the Munhumutapa Day dovetails with what we are unapologetically saying as Masvingo province, that President Mnangagwa should continue leading until 2030 so that he can see through his mission of an upper middle-income society in this country by 2030,’’ said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

The province, he also said, was humbled and honoured to host the Munhumutapa Day launch, saying the name Munhumutapa evoked memories of the country’s great past.

“President Mnangagwa is reviving this rich history through game-changing signature projects that have spawned countrywide socio-economic transformation,” he added.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira on Friday said Masvingo province was more than ready to welcome tens of thousands of people for the grand event.

According to Minister Chadzamira, President Mnangagwa’s “fingerprints are all over the socio-economic transformation success stories being witnessed in the four corners of Zimbabwe”.

Munhumutapa Day was conceived by the ZANU PF Youth League to honour President Mnangagwa for embodying the spirit of the great Munhumutapa rulers by shepherding Zimbabwe towards Vision 2030.

The name Munhumutapa was the title given to an eminent pre-colonial ruler of the Mutapa Empire, the land that now encompasses modern-day Zimbabwe.

Munhumutapa was credited with inspiring the building of the imperious and historic Great Zimbabwe city, which at one time was the capital of his empire.

Munhumutapa, which translates to “one who conquers”, is credited with building the Great Zimbabwe monument using granite without mortar.