Source: Church members in US$25K fraud -Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE Harare church members appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing a fraud charge after stealing US$29 263 from a club at St James Anglican Church in Warren Park 1.

Barbra Matora (39), Maxwell Chanairwa (51) and Estery Thomu (30) were charged with theft of trust property.

They were remanded to tomorrow for bail ruling.

The complainant is St James Anglican Church Warren Park 1 Diocese Rebecca Savings Club which was represented by Nomsa Amin Nambale.

Prosecutor Grace Mugocheke said in January 2023, members at St James Anglican Church in Warren Park 1 formed Rebecca Savings Group.

Members were each supposed to contribute US$30 monthly.

The money was given to Matora for safe keeping.

The court heard that on December 2, 2023, it was resolved that members should share the money according to their monthly contributions.

Matora became evasive, and a police report was filed leading to her arrest.

She implicated Thomu and Chanaiwa.