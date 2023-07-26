Source: Church nominates Zanu PF candidate for Mutare West -Newsday Zimbabwe

The Johanne Marange Apostolic sect is one of the biggest Christian denominations in the country.

ASPIRING Zanu PF Mutare West MP Nyasha Marange was reportedly nominated by his Johanne Marange Apostolic sect to represent the ruling party in the constituency.

This was revealed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he was addressing hundreds of Johanne Marange Apostolic sect members recently.

“We approached the church (Johanne Marange Apostolic sect) to give us their preferred candidate to represent the party in Mutare West and they gave us you Nyasha Marange, we do what the church wants and we want you to vote for him overwhelmingly and Zanu PF,” he said

Chief Bernard Marange who was part of the gathering confirmed the development.

The aspiring MP launched his campaign during the weekend.

Addressing fellow traditional leaders and religious leaders during the campaign launch, Chief Marange said: “Mnangagwa was correct when he said the candidate was chosen by the church which most of us here in Marange attend.”

The candidate is reportedly very close to new church leader Nimrod who replaced St Noah Taguta Momberume.

The church has pledged overwhelming support to Zanu PF in the upcoming elections.

In the past elections, Apostolic sect leaders have ordered their followers across the country to vote for Zanu PF.