Source: Churches join First Lady in fasting | The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Churches have joined First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in three days of prayer and fasting starting yesterday in a plea for divine intervention in ending Covid-19.

Patron of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Inter-denominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi turned to the scriptures to explain the importance of prayer and fasting before advising members and all Zimbabweans to join in.

Zimbabwe has experienced a surge in Covid-19 deaths in the past two weeks and the First Lady on Wednesday called on all women to join her in prayer.

She said: “May I, as the mother of the nation, call upon all women in Zimbabwe and all those abroad who may so wish, to join me in fasting and praying to the Lord the Almighty from tomorrow 21 to Saturday 23 January 2021 for our nation to be spared from further calamity and suffering.”

Bishop Mutendi heeded the call and called on the ZIICC membership to support the noble cause.

“The Zimbabwe Indigenous Inter-denominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) advises its members, other churches and all Zimbabweans to join in the national prayer and fasting from the 21st to the 23rd of January,” he said.

“The national prayer and fasting has been called by the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, in response to the effects of Covid-19.”

Bishop Mutendi referred to the book of Ezra 8 verse 21 to 23 which emphasises the power of prayer and fasting for protection.

Verse 23 says: “So we fasted an entreated our God for this and he answered our prayers.”

Bishop Mutendi added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought so much suffering among Zimbabweans and let us come together in spirit and pray for our nation.

“The pandemic has irrationally claimed the lives of the poor, the rich and it knows no boundary.”

Bishop Mutendi talked of the importance of unity in fighting the invisible enemy that has claimed the lives of more than two million globally.

“We need to set aside our differences, unite and pray for our nation,” he said.

“As a church, we would want to remind members to abide by the World Health Organisation protocols — wear masks, maintain social distance, regular washing of hands and avoid gatherings.”

Mrs Catherine Madawo, wife to Apostolic Faith Mission president Rev Amon Madawo, implored the nation to join the First Lady in prayer.

“I want to thank the First Lady for her vision and call for us to pray for our country and against the disease which has spread across our nation,” she said. “If we pray together, God will hear our pleas.”