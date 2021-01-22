Former Education Minister Aeneas Soko Chigwedere Dies 

Former education minister, Mashonaland East governor and historian Aeneas Soko Chigwedere has died at the age of 81.

His son, Casper, confirmed the former minister’s death saying his father died following “Covid-19 related complications”

Aeneas Chigwedere was a Zimbabwean politician, traditional chief, author, teacher and historian.

He was former Resident Minister and Governor of Mashonaland East Province, former Senator and acting Minister of Education, Sport and Culture.

In 2015, he was appointed ZANU-PF Mashonaland East Province acting provincial chairman.