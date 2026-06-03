Source: ‘Churches must fight child abuse, early marriages’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, Jun. 3 (NewsDay Live) – Stakeholders in child protection and HIV response have called for stronger community action against child abuse, neglect and early marriages, warning that silence within families, churches and communities continues to expose children to exploitation.

Speaking during a media tour at Mawaba Primary School in Lobengula West, National AIDS Council (NAC) Bulawayo provincial manager Sinatra Nyathi said addressing child protection challenges requires a collective effort from all sectors of society.

Nyathi said some cultural practices and the reluctance of certain communities to seek medical services were increasing the vulnerability of girls and children.

“This issue is not only about marrying off young girls, but also about cultures where some people do not go to hospitals or enrol for antenatal care,” said Nyathi.

“It cannot only be the responsibility of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. All government ministries, including the Department of Social Development, must work together because they are responsible for child protection.”

She said churches also needed to play a more active role in ending abuse and harmful practices.

Nyathi called for increased support for the “Not In My Church” campaign, saying it requires more resources to effectively engage religious institutions.

“These things are happening within our churches and we want to make sure everyone embraces the campaign,” she said.

“We are also saying ‘Not In My Household’ because change must start at family level. If I am a church member and I say ‘not in my household’, then I should not allow abuse or harmful practices to happen within my own family.”

Nyathi said NAC was ready to strengthen support for awareness campaigns targeting churches and communities.

Magwegwe NAC district coordinator Kenneth Ncube said faith-based organisations were already working together through an interfaith forum that monitors activities within religious institutions and promotes child protection awareness.

“We have what is called a faith-based organisations forum made up of leaders from various religious sectors,” said Ncube.

“We have Christians, Pentecostals, Muslims and traditional healers. Traditional healers are custodians of traditional faith and are part of this structure.”

Ncube said the forum meets quarterly and operates under agreed terms of reference aimed at monitoring churches, sensitising congregations and responding to reported misconduct.

“If there are any misdeeds coming from churches, they are reported to this forum and action is taken,” he said.

Mawaba Primary School headmistress Nokuthula Sibanda said the school continues to assist vulnerable learners facing neglect, abuse and poverty.

Sibanda said teachers regularly engage parents through meetings and awareness programmes to educate families on child protection issues.

“We try to assist children who are neglected or abused by engaging parents and supporting less privileged learners where possible,” she said.

She said that in severe abuse cases, the school works with law enforcement agencies and victim-friendly units to ensure affected children receive assistance.

Sibanda recalled a case involving a learner who disclosed sexual abuse during a classroom lesson, prompting intervention from authorities.

“The child was assisted and continues with school,” she said.

Stakeholders at the tour stressed that ending child abuse and early marriages requires stronger cooperation among schools, churches, communities, government departments and civil society organisations.

The discussions followed questions from journalists on efforts to address churches and religious sects that continue to promote child marriages despite laws prohibiting the practice.