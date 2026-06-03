Source: Mutsvangwa reveals Zanu PF 2028 fears -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZANU PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has revealed the ruling party’s fears over a potentially vulnerable leadership transition in 2028, arguing that extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure to 2030 will safeguard the party from losing power during a succession handover.

Mutsvangwa made the remarks during a Press conference on Monday ahead of the first reading of the controversial Constitutional Amendment No 3 Bill in Parliament yesterday.

His comments come at a time when Zanu PF is battling internal divisions over proposals to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond the constitutionally-prescribed two five year-term limit, with growing tensions between rival factions positioning themselves ahead of the anticipated 2028 succession battle.

Drawing an analogy with a relay race, Mutsvangwa said the period power was expected to change hands in 2028 was identified by the party’s opponents as a moment of weakness.

“When you are in a relay race, the point of vulnerability is when the stick is being handed from the previous runner to the next runner. That is the point of vulnerability,” he said.

“In 2028, some detractors have earmarked it as a point of opportunity for enemies… when the stick is going to be handed, they can find a way to snatch it so that the winning team loses the race or loses direction. And the winning team is one of the President [Mnangagwa].”

The remarks spark fresh criticism from opponents of the Constitutional Amendment No 3 Bill, who argue that the proposed changes are designed to postpone an inevitable succession contest within the ruling party rather than serve the national interest.

Mutsvangwa argued that keeping Mnangagwa in office until 2030 ensures continuity and stability while strengthening the party at what he described as a critical moment.

“It is very important that the party’s authority and its leadership’s authority be strong at that point in 2028 because that would be the point of vulnerability,” he said.

“What our population has done in demonstrating where it stands in support of President ED Mnangagwa to continue to 2030 is an affirmation of the fact that the party is strong.”

He claimed Mnangagwa enjoyed overwhelming support and suggested that those considering legal challenges against the amendment had been discouraged by the President’s popularity.

The Zanu PF spokesperson directed a message to ambitious party members believed to be eyeing the presidency after Mnangagwa’s departure, urging them to shelve their aspirations.

“There may be some who may have looked at 2028 as an opportunity to exercise ambition. It’s legitimate within the party to have ambition,” he said.

“But when things have gone the way they are within the party about the support of the President, we expect that ambition to respond with humility.

“For the time being, look at what the people said by their participation in CAB 3 and curtail your ambitions accordingly.”

Critics argue that the Bill seeks to undermine constitutionalism by altering key provisions of the Constitution for Zanu PF’s political convenience.

Among other contentious proposals are provisions that allow the President to appoint judges without undergoing public interviews and extend the tenure of senior judges beyond the current retirement age.

If approved by the National Assembly, the Bill will proceed to the Senate for consideration before being sent to the President for assent.