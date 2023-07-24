Source: Churches preach peace ahead of elections –Newsday Zimbabwe

Dimingu was speaking during the welcome meeting of the Salvation Army Zimbabwe, Botswana and Madagascar Territorial Congress at Glamis Arena in Harare graced by Peddle and his wife Rosalie, the church’s World President of Women’s Ministries.

ZIMBABWE Council of Churches (ZCC) secretary-general Wilfred Dimingu on Friday said the country’s elections had been a source of agony, hence the need for peaceful August 23 polls.

He asked the visiting Salvation Army International leader General Brian Peddle to pray for peaceful general elections.

Dimingu was speaking during the welcome meeting of the Salvation Army Zimbabwe, Botswana and Madagascar Territorial Congress at Glamis Arena in Harare graced by Peddle and his wife Rosalie, the church’s World President of Women’s Ministries.

“General, this Territorial Congress takes place a few weeks before the harmonised election. In this country, election time should be a time of celebrating new beginnings when political leaders’ terms of office come to an end. They seek a fresh mandate to lead the country.

“However, electoral processes in Zimbabwe have become a source of agony and fear instead of being a source of renewal and hope. Instead of viewing elections as a contestation of ideas, people view each other as political enemies,” Dimingu said

“I, therefore, request the General that during this congress, you may find time to pray for peace before, during and after the harmonised elections in our country.”

The congress is running under the theme: From Strength to Action — Together for the Congress.

“We (ZCC) have been pursuing the agenda towards unity, peace, justice and total wellbeing for Zimbabwe since 1964. Indeed our pursuit for peace, justice and total liberation from poverty goes back to the mission of Jesus Christ himself who fed those who were hungry and challenged the political power of Herod, Pilate and Ceasar.

“At the end, he reconciled us with our father (God) and gave us a ministry to reconcile with one another,” Dimingu added.

In his response Peddle said Zimbabwe was on the church’s prayers.

“I follow the story of ZCC through the media which reminds me to pray for Zimbabwe. While we are facing another chapter in the history of this nation we are promising to pray. We are praying for Zimbabwe. God bless Zimbabwe,” Peddle said.