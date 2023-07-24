Source: Suspected cattle rustler nabbed in Esigodini –Newsday Zimbabwe

One of the villagers, whose cattle were among the stolen herd identified the suspect as Nkosana Ngwenya.

A MAN from Esigodini suspected to be part of a cattle rustling syndicate was arrested last week after over 18 cattle were reportedly stolen by the suspect now in police custody.

One of the villagers, whose cattle were among the stolen herd identified the suspect as Nkosana Ngwenya

Another victim, Vusumuzi Silonda, who had direct contact with Ngwenya, said he gave Ngwenya three oxen in exchange for three heifers.

“He then took the oxen to Mbokodo abattoirs and there were delays in getting my three heifers, so I decided to do a follow-up on the matter,” Silonda said.

“That is when I went to Sigola only to find out that Ngwenya had been detained at Esigodini Police Station on charges of cattle rustling.”

Silonda said he spoke to the investigating officer and a meeting with the accused was organised.

“The police asked Ngwenya to write an affidavit admitting that he owes me three heifers and the affidavit was signed and stamped by the police. However, the affidavit only allowed me to recover two heifers from his place of residence because the rest of the herd was still being verified,” he said.

Silonda said on his way to collect the two heifers, he spoke to the headman’s wife who also revealed that the accused allegedly took cattle from her.

“She said she lost seven beasts to Ngwenya,” Silonda added.

Contacted for comment Matabeleland South police acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo said he was not aware of the matter and would check with the responsible police station.