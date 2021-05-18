CID boss Charumbira trial fails to take off 

0

Source: CID boss Charumbira trial fails to take off | The Herald

CID boss Charumbira trial fails to take off
Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The trial for Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges, failed to kick off today following indications that there are two records which need to be merged.

Prosecutor Mr Ephraim Zinyandu told the court of the two records.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje deferred the matter to May 26 following the State’s application for a postponement.

Charumbira (49), is facing three counts of attempting to defeat the course of justice and is on $10 000 bail.

Related posts:

  1. Traditional healer jailed for Marijuana
  2. Elderly couple killed over witchcraft allegations
  3. Prosecutor Kasema freed on bail
  4. Kariba town planner suspended
  5. Top cop accused of demanding kick-back
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *