Source: CID boss Charumbira trial fails to take off | The Herald

Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The trial for Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges, failed to kick off today following indications that there are two records which need to be merged.

Prosecutor Mr Ephraim Zinyandu told the court of the two records.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje deferred the matter to May 26 following the State’s application for a postponement.

Charumbira (49), is facing three counts of attempting to defeat the course of justice and is on $10 000 bail.