Source: Four die in head on collision | The Herald

Crime Reporter

FOUR people died while seven others were seriously injured on Sunday after an Isuzu twin cab and a Toyota Passo were involved in a head-on collision near the 88km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Police are yet to release names of the victims.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned motorists against speeding, following the accident.

“The ZRP urges motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads and avoid speeding unnecessarily,” he said. “On May 16, 2021, a fatal road traffic accident occurred at the 88km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road, where a motorist driving an Isuzu twin cab vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Passo vehicle.

“Four people died on the spot and seven others were seriously injured. The bodies were taken to Norton Hospital awaiting post-mortem and the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment. Police will announce names of the victims after their next of kin are notified.”