Source: Cimas expands services in Mat’land – The Southern Eye

ONE of Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid providers Cimas Health Group has revealed plans to expand its healthcare and wellness services in the Matabeleland region to provide facilities matching global standards.

Cimas healthcare group chief executive Vulindlela Ndlovu revealed the development during a media briefing held on Friday last week. He said the group aimed to enhance accessibility and quality of care in the region.

“Cimas Health Group, a renowned leader in healthcare provision, is excited to reveal its plans for expanding healthcare and wellness services in the Matabeleland region,” Ndlovu said.

“With a commitment to provide global standard health and wellness solutions, Cimas Health Group aims to enhance accessibility and quality of care for residentsin the region.”

The expansion programme has since commenced with the opening of a state-of-the-art dental unit offering comprehensive dental services to patients.

“This addition to Cimas Health Group’s facilities in the Matabeleland region allows individuals and families to receive top-notch dental care in a convenient and comfortable environment.

“In addition to the dental unit, Cimas Health Group recently completed refurbishment work at the Cimas medical laboratory. The upgraded medical laboratory now meets the highest international standards, ensuring accurate and efficient diagnostic services for patients.

“The modernisation of the medical laboratory will enable faster turnaround times and improved accuracy in test results,” he said.

Cimas has also been actively expanding wellness benefits to members in the region.

“To date iGo, Cimas’ wellness division, has brought valued partners like Muscles and Curves on board to offer Cimas members discounts when accessing their gym. Such partnerships allow members to lead healthier lives with the burden of costs alleviated,” he said.

Cimas is one of Zimbabwe’s largest private medical aid societies covering over 245 000 subscribers.

“The medical aid society offers a wide range of packages grouped under four categories, namely Healthguard, Secure, Comprehensive and Standard, allof which are designed to meet affordability and individual preferences,” Ndlovu said.