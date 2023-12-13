Source: Man in court for insulting cops – The Southern Eye

A 56-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man has been dragged to court after reportedly calling police officers “dogs”.

Norman Mpofu appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a charge of disorderly conduct.

Mpofu was granted free bail and will be back in court on January 9 for trial continuation.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa said the complainant was Blessed Sande (28), a Plumtree-based police officer.

Madziwa said on November 8 this year, Mpofu was driving his Honda Fit vehicle at around 10am near Plumtree High School when he came across Sande who was on duty in the company of his colleague Laston Chivasa.

Mpofu allegedly took photos of Sande without his permission. When Sande asked him why he was taking the photos without his consent, Mpofu insulted him.

He allegedly said: “Liyizinja lina Mapholisa.” Loosely translated, this means “you police officers are dogs.”

The police officers arrested Mpofu for the utterances.