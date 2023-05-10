Source: Cimas gives rural pupils a treat –Newsday Zimbabwe

Some of the pupils at ZITF

CIMAS Health Group enabled 80 underprivileged children from Mashonaland East and Matabeleland North provinces to experience the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) by paying for their transport, accommodation, meals and entry into the trade fair which ended on April 29.

The 80 pupils were drawn from schools in Hwedza and Jotsholo.

“We hope that this will have some impact on their lives and will motivate them to pursue careers that they never believed could be possible for them,” Cimas chief executive Vuli Ndlovu said.

He said they did this as part of Cimas’ corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Addressing delegates at a ZITF business conference, Ndlovu said he believed healthcare services had the potential to contribute to the country’s economy.

He said last year, the Cimas Health Group invested US$5 million in healthcare infrastructure.

This year, it is expected to invest US$8 million.

“We see this trend continuing for the foreseeable future. Most of the money is invested in physical infrastructure and technology,” he said.

“The ultimate goal is to ensure that the country can have state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure that can contribute to improved healthcare outcomes and attract inward medical tourism. We have great skills in the country that can make this a reality.

He welcomed government’s efforts in promoting public-private partnerships to improve access to health services.

“One of the important issues in health is health equity, i.e., ensuring that everyone is able to attain the best level of health,” he said.

“We would like to be part of a solution, working with government and other stakeholders, to increase medical aid coverage. There are some promising leads that this could be reality and one of the enablers for this is technology.”