Source: Cimas invests in medical equipment to enhance testing capabilities -Newsday Zimbabwe

One of the country’s leading providers of diagnostic and medical laboratory services, Cimas MEDLABS, is renovating and re-equipping its laboratories to provide onsite tests for the convenience of its clients countrywide.

Cimas Group medical advisor and head of diagnostics, Dr. Tsitsi Moyo told the media on Wednesday during a tour of Cimas MEDLABS in Harare that the project will reduce the number of tests referred to the central laboratory in the capital. The tour was part of the group’s commemorations of the Medical Laboratory Professionals Week (Lab Week), running from April 14 to 20.

“Cimas MEDLABS is more than a clinical diagnostic and testing entity; we are also involved in medical research in partnership with some major research and clinical trials in the country. We endeavour to make the African voice, particularly the Zimbabwean voice, to be heard as a contributor to scientific discovery.”

The new equipment is poised to be a valuable asset to the Zimbabwean medical industry. It will enable faster, more accurate diagnoses, and improved patient outcomes.

“This investment in advanced medical technology underscores our commitment to providing Zimbabweans access to high-quality healthcare,” she added.

This year’s commemorations are running under the global theme, “The Lab is Everything”.