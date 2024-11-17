Source: City asked to name road after Zpra – The Southern Eye

Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zpra) ex-combatants have petitioned the Bulawayo council to consider naming one of the city’s streets after the former liberation movement.

Zpra was the armed wing of Zapu during the armed struggle.

Currently, there is no street named after Zpra.

Ex-Zpra regional zone commander, Andrew Ndlovu, said there was a need to rename local schools, streets and other public spaces to honour the city’s historical legacy.

Ndlovu, who is also Zapu national secretary for security, met Bulawayo deputy mayor Edwin Ndlovu last week where he submitted Zpra’s proposals for street name changes.

“Zpra Veterans Street to acknowledge the contributions of Zpra fighters who played a pivotal role in the liberation movement,” the ex-Zpra commander said.

“I propose to the City of Bulawayo administration to consider naming one of its street Zpra Veterans Street.”

A number of Zpra veterans are buried at Lady Stanley Cemetary in Bulawayo after being denied hero status by the Zanu PF- led government.

Some of the Zapu and Zipra heroes who lie at Lady Stanley Cemetery or were denied national hero status include Thenjiwe Lesabe, Zpra commander Lookout Masuku, former Matabeleland North governor Welshman Mabhena, Masala Sibanda, diplomat Isaac Nyathi, Swazini Ndlovu, Richard Dube and Ethan Dube among others.

Ndlovu also proposed that words Kin’ and Queen be affixed on the city’s school names and roads.

He said this is necessary to strengthen cultural identity and celebrate key figures from Zimbabwe’s past.

“These include that all the roads, schools, and any other that were named in the name of King Lobengula, Mzilikazi, in the City of Kings and Queens and other parts of Zimbabwe, should bear the name King or Queens, so that it carries value for our historical background,” Ndlovu said.

“For example Lobengula Primary School to be read as King Lobengula Primary School, Queen Lozikeyi Primary School…”

He also proposed free parking for senior citizens and war veterans.

Bulawayo deputy mayor said council will consider Zpra’s submissions.

Bulawayo, known as the “City of Kings and Queens,” holds a unique place in Zimbabwe’s history, from its founding by King Lobengula to its role in the liberation struggle.