City bigwigs’ salaries gobble US$500k monthly

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume (left) takes an oath, flanked by his lawyer Mr Webster Jiti, while appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into the city’s affairs yesterday. -Picture: Memory Mangombe

Blessings Chidakwa, erald Reporter

Harare City Council is shelling out about US$500 000 a month towards salaries for executives, with the town clerk receiving a monthly salary of US$27 000, which can increase to US$30 000 with additional perks while the least-paid executive earns US$15 000 per month.

None of these salaries and perks have the approval of the Local Government Board, the Commission of Inquiry into Harare City’s affairs heard yesterday.

In addition, directors who reportedly have “no pay slips”, spent US$124 000 on foreign trips last year alongside US$1 million on high-end vehicles during the 2023 election period.

The commission, chaired by retired Justice Maphios Cheda, learnt that suspended town clerk Hosiah Chisango was allocated US$18 000 for a trip to Dubai while another director, Engineer Isaac Chawatama, received US$15 000.

During proceedings before the commission of inquiry, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume disclosed that the monthly wage bill for top management amounts to around US$500 000.

Clr Mafume surprised the commission by stating that top management salaries were closely guarded secrets.

He recounted an incident where he requested a report on salaries from the human resources director, who refused to provide it, citing instructions from the town clerk.

“He then showed me the document in confidence, and from what I saw, the highest-paid executive is receiving US$27 000 while the lowest is getting US$15 000,” he said.

Clr Mafume noted that the highest-paid executive’s salary could reach US$30 000, including perks, and described the relationship between his office and the executive as fractured, as he is frequently accused of overstepping his powers as a ceremonial mayor.

“I was just shown the salaries and there are no pay slips. Executive salaries take US$500 000 monthly, not approved by the Local Government Board and the parent Ministry,” he stated.

The commission also heard that the city’s lack of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, a modern financial system for high-end businesses and entities, is largely due to the financial illiteracy and mismanagement of councillors.

Evidence leader Mr Thabani Mpofu questioned Clr Mafume about the councillors’ role in passing a resolution that led to the termination of the BIQ billing system that was supplied by South African firm Quill Associates.

“If all councillors work in unison, the council should have had an ERP, right? Were it not for the council resolution, BIQ should have not been terminated?” asked Mr Mpofu.

Clr Mafume responded: “I objected to the decision to terminate BIQ when a resolution was made. I was just a councillor, not the mayor.”

However, Mr Mpofu insisted there is overwhelming evidence of mismanagement among councillors, highlighting past Audit Committee chairperson Clr Blessing Duma’s admission of financial illiteracy.

The commission also pressed Clr Mafume on issues such as non-functional traffic lights, potholed roads, and the proliferation of service stations in residential areas.

Although verbal submissions for the Commission of Inquiry into Harare’s affairs concluded yesterday, individuals can still submit written affidavits, as the commission has three months to compile its report to President Mnangagwa, the appointing authority.

Clr Mafume was the final witness to testify and was convicted for lying under oath about his residential address.

Justice Cheda, who fined Clr Mafume US$300 or a three-month jail term wholly suspended, thanked all witnesses and stakeholders involved in the evidence gathering process.

“The gathering of evidence from this commission has come to an end. We will then adjourn and deliberate on presentations and submissions that were given by the witnesses,” he said.