City bosses apply for discharge 

The City of Harare bosses, Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabeze, Lasten Taonezvi, Pokugara Properties representative Marlone Ndebele and former Pokugara Properties general manager Michael Van Blerk told magistrate Florence Chakanyuka that they intend to file their application for discharge on February 27.

Herald Correspondent

City of Harare bosses, who are facing malicious damage to property charges after they allegedly ordered the destruction of a house in Borrowdale that was built with a fraudulent plan want to file an application for discharge at the close of the State case.

The State represented by Zivavani Macharaga after indicating that there were no witnesses to be called, told the court that he will file his response by March 3.

Two witnesses were called to testify, George Katsimberis and Roy Nyabvure.

Magistrate Chakanyuka however ordered the parties to stick to their timeline on submissions and she will deliver her ruling on the application on March 16.

Katsimberis had built the showroom in a joint venture agreement with Pokugara Properties but the building was condemned after it was discovered that the plan was fraudulent and the materials used were not correct.

Last week, the State witness Nyabvure who had initially admitted in another case to approving the said building plan had denied having approved that plan under cross examination in the malicious damage to property case.