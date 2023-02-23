Source: Firm faces U$38 000 fraud case | The Herald

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 41-year-old Harare woman appeared in court on allegations of defrauding Routhy International Recruitment Agents of US$38 000 by pretending she could arrange jobs in a care home in Britain.

Judith Gamuchirai Goredema, who is a commodity broker, was facing two counts of fraud when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi and was granted $200 000 bail.

Routhy International Recruitment Agents, represented by director Mr Moses Arogo, is involved in securing employment for clients outside the country for a fee.

The court heard that on October 6 last year Routhy International was informed by one of its clients that Goredema could help people to secure employment at Reach Health Care Home in the United Kingdom.

It is the State’s case that Mr Arogo called Goredema and invited her for a meeting at his office at 83 Sam Nujoma Street, Harare.

She arrived with Beadle Gwasira, whom she introduced to Mr Arogo as her husband.

It is alleged that during the meeting, Goredema told Mr Arogo that her daughter, Ayo Patience Mhlanga, was a director of Reach Health Care Solutions and could secure employment for Mr Arogo’s clients.

It is alleged that Mr Arogo asked Goredema how much she charged for the service, and was told a fee of US$3 800 per client.

On October 7 last year, Mr Arogo called Goredema and invited her to his office to collect payment for 10 clients.

It is alleged that Goredema went to Mr Arogo’s office accompanied by Gwasira and she was given U$30 000.

After receiving the money, Goredema signed a payment acknowledgement form, which was also witnessed by Gwasira.

Mr Arogo and Goredema agreed that the balance of US$8 000 would be paid within a week.

The transaction was witnessed by Mr Ramona Hahn-Howes, Mr Sam Zvoushe and Gwasira, who endorsed their signatures on a separate piece of paper attached to the payment acknowledgement form.

The court heard that on October 10 last year, Goredema went to Mr Arogo’s office where she was given US$8 000.

The transaction was witnessed by Mr Zvoushe and Gwasira, who appended their signatures and national identification numbers on a separate sheet that was attached to the payment acknowledgement form.

Goredema allegedly promised that the facilitation process would take 10 days at most, before Mr Arogo’s clients were issued with a certificate of sponsorship.

After the lapse of 10 days, Mr Arogo made follow-ups, but Goredema became evasive, prompting a report to be made at ZRP Kopje.

Mr Arogo says he suffered an actual prejudice of US$38 000 and nothing has been recovered so far.

A second count emanates from the suspicion that after Goredema defrauded the company of US$38 000, she intentionally concealed or disguised the nature, source, location or disposition, movement or ownership of the money, knowing or suspecting that the money was proceeds of crime.