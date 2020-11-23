Source: City Council reinstates Human Capital director | The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa

Municipal Reporter

The Harare City Council yesterday reinstated director of Human Capital Development Dr Cainos Chingombe, who has been on suspension for the past three years on suspicion of misconduct.

The decision to reinstate Dr Chingombe was made during a full council meeting held at the council chambers yesterday.

However, his reinstatement caused rifts with the deputy mayor councillor Luckson Mukunguma distancing himself from the decision.

“I want it to be on record that l am not part of that decision,” he said during the proceedings.

His remarks came after the mayor Jacob Mafume had tried to block him from contributing to the issue since he is a member of the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee that had recommended the reinstatement.

“Ordinarily Deputy Mayor you cannot say anything since you are part of the committee that made the recommendation,” the mayor said.

Cllr Mukunguma however, insisted that the meeting to reinstate Dr Chingombe was done in his absence and there was no provision in the Urban Council’s Act that barred him from speaking.

Mayor Mafume eventually allowed him to speak. Cllr Mukunguma then issued his disclaimer.

Speaking after the full council meeting, Cllr Mukunguma said he issued the disclaimer because Dr Chingombe was allegedly involved in a salary scandal and the case is still pending.

The reinstatement of Dr Chingombe comes after Government recently warned the local authority against reinstating officials with pending court cases.

Dr Chingombe had been suspended in 2017 together with then acting town Clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube, Dr Prosper Chonzi (Health Services) and Tendai Kwenda (Finance) on allegations of financial abuse following a report by a tribunal set up to investigate council’s employment costs compliance.

Dr Chonzi has since been reinstated after he was cleared by the tribunal.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Cde July Moyo on Wednesday said by reinstating the arrested and suspended employees, there was no guarantee that they will not

interfere with evidence and or with witnesses some of which are their subordinates.