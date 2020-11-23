JUST IN: Matemadanda recovers, back at work

JUST IN: Matemadanda recovers, back at work
Cde Matemadanda, who is also the Deputy Minister for Defence and War Veterans Affairs and the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, fell sick recently.

Herald Reporter
Deputy Minister for Defence and War Veterans Affairs Cde Victor Matemadanda is out of danger after a health scare.

Cde Matemadanda who was at some point last week hospitalised following a sudden illness, has already returned to work.

In a bid to allay fears over his health, which had gripped citizens, he toured the Central Business District on foot, interacting with Hararians listening to their concerns.

He was accompanied by ZANU PF provincial chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa.

His appearance follows a statement by the ruling party ZANU PF in which it gave the nation an update on the Cde Matemadanda`s health.

