Source: City increases parking fees | The Herald

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Harare City Council’s parking unit, City Parking (Pvt) Ltd, has increased parking fees by 20 percent for bays in the central business district (CBD) with effect from January 1.

Motorists will now pay $120 per hour, up from $100.

City Parking has since issued a statement notifying motorists of the change in parking fees. “This notice serves to inform the motoring public that the on street parking tariff in Harare’s CBD has been adjusted from $100 to $120 per hour. The adjustments are with effect from the 1st of January 2022.

“Motorists who park for longer durations and on a regular basis should make use of parkades which are cheaper than on street parking. The parkades are also secure,” reads the statement.

City Parking public relations manager Mr Francis Mandaza said the tariffs would be reviewed when necessary to provide better parking services to motorists.

“We have decided to increase the parking fee gradually so that our customers do not feel the pinch. We will make sure that we strike a balance between affordability and managing traffic congestion in the CBD.

“We will be reviewing the tariff gradually. For now, it is $120 per hour but we will definitely increase the parking tariffs periodically to ensure that our city is not congested,” he said.

Mr Mandaza said City Parking recently cleared clogged drainage systems in the CBD in anticipation of more rains as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The company is also targeting deep cleaning of streets and spots known for bad odours and dumpsites followed by disinfection of the streets.