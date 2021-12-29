Chitown fails to build civic centre 

Councillor Lovemore Maiko

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Chitungwiza Municipality has failed to start construction of its new US$4 million headquarters, more than a year after the ground breaking ceremony for the Civic Centre.

The ground breaking ceremony took place in mid-2020 after Government repossessed a piece of State land that was once fraudulently allocated to the late businessman and former councillor, Mr Frederick Mabamba.

The Municipality is presently using a primary school as its main offices.

Numerous buildings and structures of various sizes have since been erected at the Civic Centre site by land invaders.

Chitungwiza Mayor, Councillor Lovemore Maiko yesterday said despite failing to commence the construction, the project remained a top priority.

He said the project had stalled because of legal battles over control of the site.

“You will recall that after the ground-breaking ceremony, a legal battle ensued with the late Mr Mabamba who was claiming ownership of council land.

“As council, we are taking steps for work to commence at the site, and in 2022, you will witness activity towards the construction of our town house,” he said.

Commenting on the building of structures at the Civic Centre site by invaders, Cllr Maiko said: “Any illegal activity on the site will be dealt with decisively. We will not tolerate illegalities and we will ensure law and order prevails in our town.”

Chitungwiza Progressive Residents Association secretary general, Mr Gift Kurupati said the school from which council was operating was supposed to benefit the community considering the shortage of schools in Chitungwiza.

“We were updated by council on the legal battle they had with the late Mr Mabamba regarding the place. They assured us that work at the Civic Centre would commence in 2022 and we hope that the council will walk the talk as the construction of the town house is long overdue.

“Council cannot continue operating from a school and as residents, we want that school to benefit our kids,” he said. The idea of the construction of council offices was mooted over 30 years ago and the site is on a location that is central to the municipality’s four districts, namely St Mary’s, Zengeza, Seke North and Seke South.