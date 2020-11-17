Source: City Park, Harare Quarry donate to Chambuta | The Herald

Chambuta Children’s Home superintendent Mrs Tendai Adam (third from left) receives a donation of groceries from Harare Education, Housing and Community Services chairperson Councillor Ururayi Mangwiro (third from right) on behalf of City of Harare subsidiaries City Parking and Harare Quarry while other officials look on in Chiredzi during the weekend

Blessings Chidakwa recently in Chiredzi

Local authorities have refreshed Chambuta Children’s Home in Chiredzi with renovations for most of the houses adopted by Harare, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo and Redcliff councils now complete, as a direct response to calls by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for corporates and citizens to help the home.

The houses, which replicate a normal family set up were electrified, plastered and painted, while broken windows and roofs were repaired.

Last weekend, Mutare and Kwekwe City councils’ officials were on the ground finishing the renovations.

Kadoma City Council is yet to start the renovations of its adopted house, the same with Bulawayo City Council which reportedly pledged to construct a warehouse.

Chambuta Children’s Home superintendent Mrs Tendai Adam, said Gokwe Town Council was set to construct an administration office.

“The councils are coming on board to renovate their adopted houses,” she said.

“Gweru is currently painting its house, while Kwekwe also arrived on Friday night to do its renovations.

“Gokwe Town Council officials came on Friday and will be back soon as they are now securing materials. Kadoma is yet to start any works, but they promised to come this week.”

Harare City Council’s adopted house is now complete.

Mrs Adam appealed for the drilling of an electric borehole at their garden as the current one had dried up.

Water is presently being fetched far from the children’s home.

City Parking and Harare Quarry officials last Saturday handed over an assortment of food items to the home comprising of beef, chicken, rice, cooking oil, soft drinks and bar soap.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Harare City Council firm City Parking’s public relations manager Mr Francis Mandaza said the firm saw it fit to donate towards the noble initiative.

He pledged that the firm will continue to offer support to the children so that they will be fully capacitated in their respective skills.

“We are happy to partner the First Lady and our shareholder Harare City Council, in the noble initiative to assist children here,” he said.

The First Lady is spearheading the transformation of Chambuta into a fully-fledged rehabilitation centre for children living on the streets.

Harare Quarry sales and marketing officer, Ms Portia Banda, said they were happy to be part of the compassionate act being led by Amai Mnangagwa.

“We will support the programme all the way so that the children also benefit in terms of moral support,” she said.