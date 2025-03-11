Civil servants’ flats 96pc complete

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Advocate Itayi Ndudzo (left) is taken on a tour of Dombotombo Civil Servants Flats construction site by Deputy director in the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities Engineer Wonderful Mashava in Marondera yesterday

Victor Maphosa, Mashonaland East Bureau

THE construction of civil servants flats in Marondera’s Dombotombo suburb is nearing completion, with commissioning expected in the first quarter of this year.

Actual structures are finished, and the contractor, Leengate Contractors, is working on finer details before allocating accommodation to beneficiaries.

This initiative is part of the Government’s broader strategy to tackle accommodation challenges faced by civil servants.

The project is fully funded by the Government, reflecting the commitment of the Second Republic to improving the living conditions for its employees.

The development consists of four three-storey blocks designed to house 64 families.

Each block is thoughtfully constructed to provide comfortable living spaces specifically for serving civil servants.

The project is crucial for those deployed by the State to serve in various ministries, departments, and agencies of Government.

Yesterday, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Advocate Itayi Ndudzo, toured the construction site to assess progress.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa, along with other Government officials from the province.

The tour allowed them to observe the construction process firsthand and understand the significance of the project for the local community.

Adv Ndudzo expressed optimism about the project, highlighting it as a significant step towards providing adequate housing for civil servants.

He said the development aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the living standards of citizens.

“This accommodation is specifically for serving civil servants, meaning those deployed by the State will be properly accommodated in this compound,” Adv Ndudzo said.

The Second Republic says it is important to ensure that civil servants have access to decent housing, which is vital for their well-being and productivity.

Adv Ndudzo also emphasised the need for this model to be replicated in other districts throughout the province.

He hopes the project could be commissioned before the end of the year, allowing for similar ground-breaking initiatives in other regions.

Local authorities are encouraged to collaborate with the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities to identify available land for future projects.

Deputy Director in the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, Engineer Wonderful Mashava, confirmed that the contractor is making final touches to the flats.

He reiterated their commitment to ensuring that serving civil servants will benefit from this initiative.

“We expect that these flats will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2025,” he said.

This timeline reflects the urgency and importance of providing adequate housing for civil servants in the area.

In addition to the Dombotombo project in Marondera, the Government has initiated the construction of similar blocks of flats in Mutawatawa, located in the Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe district.

The ongoing project demonstrates the Government’s commitment to improving housing for civil servants across the province. Further, plans to construct additional flats in Murehwa district are at an advanced stage.

These initiatives signify a concerted effort by the Government to enhance the livelihoods of civil servants, ensuring they have access to quality accommodation as they serve the nation.