Four arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

Police detectives recovered Broncleer and other cough syrups that were stashed under an empty coffin in the trailer of an SA registered kombi.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Police have arrested four cross-border transporters for smuggling drugs worth US$25 000 through the Beitbridge Border Post using a coffin.

Charles Bhebhe (30) of Lobengula West, Bulawayo; James Sibanda (23) of Dulivadzimu, Beitbridge; Nevson Nhamo (39) of Woodlands, Gweru and Sifelani Nkiwane(42) of Mazetese, Mwenezi, allegedly used a fake burial order and an empty coffin to smuggle the drugs using a South African-registered white omnibus with a trailer.

Detectives stopped the suspects at the 110km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway on March 6 at around 4pm.

The vehicle and trailer had Clairmont Funeral Parlour stickers. The suspects allegedly produced a fake burial order but the police proceeded to search the coffin.

Police recovered 2250×100mls bottles of Broncleer, 2400×100ml bottles of Bernylin syrup, 480×100 bottles of Astrapain cough syrup and 100×100 bottles of Salterpyn cough syrup.

The suspects were arrested after they failed to produce a licence to import the drugs.