Four arrested for smuggling drugs in coffin

Police have arrested four cross-border transporters for smuggling drugs worth US$25 000 through the Beitbridge Border Post using a coffin.
Charles Bhebhe (30) of Lobengula West, Bulawayo; James Sibanda (23) of Dulivadzimu, Beitbridge; Nevson Nhamo (39) of Woodlands, Gweru and Sifelani Nkiwane(42) of Mazetese, Mwenezi, allegedly used a fake burial order and an empty coffin to smuggle the drugs using a South African-registered white omnibus with a trailer.
Detectives stopped the suspects at the 110km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway on March 6 at around 4pm.
The vehicle and trailer had Clairmont Funeral Parlour stickers. The suspects allegedly produced a fake burial order but the police proceeded to search the coffin.
Police recovered 2250×100mls bottles of Broncleer, 2400×100ml bottles of Bernylin syrup, 480×100 bottles of Astrapain cough syrup and 100×100 bottles of Salterpyn cough syrup.
The suspects were arrested after they failed to produce a licence to import the drugs.
