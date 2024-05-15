Source: Civil servants salary dispute spills to ILO -Newsday Zimbabwe

CIVIL servants have reported the government to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for its alleged hostile attitude towards union leaders and its employees whenever they call for better salaries and improved conditions.

State workers are at loggerheads with their employer over salary which they argue is way below what they were earning in October 2018 in United States dollars.

According to the public sector workers, a switch to Zimdollar-denominated salaries since 2018 has pushed them deeper into poverty after the local unit was battered into worthlessness by inflation.

In a complaint filed at the ILO, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) said workers and union leaders got a hostile response including harassment and arrest from the government whenever they lodge complaints over poor pay and working conditions.

“This complaint identifies six ways in which Zimbabwean practice fails to comply with the international labour standards on freedom of association under ILO Conventions 87 and 98 in the context of extended and arbitrary legal proceedings, as well as a lack of investigation of break-ins at union offices,” the complaint dated May 7, 2024 read in part.

“The arrests and charges of union leaders and members in relation to organising or participating in protests, and the prohibition on future participation in public gatherings included in bail conditions in relation to some of the aforementioned charges, constitute violations of freedom of assembly and demonstration.

“Criminal charges in relation to legitimate forms of expression and the prohibitions on legitimate forms of expression included in bail conditions in relation to some of the aforementioned charges constitute violation of freedom of expression.”

The complaint is addressed to ILO chairperson — committee on Freedom and Association Evance Rabban Kaluta and Karen Curtis, the deputy director at the international labour body.

In 2022, the government suspended a number of striking teachers “without pay” for a period of three months after they rejected a 20% salary increment.

At the time, the government had announced a 20% salary increase, US$100 in hard currency from March, and pledged to pay tuition fees for three biological children of civil servants, among non-monetary interventions including transport provision.

In 2018, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga who was doubling up as Health and Child Care minister fired all striking nurses, and later reinstated them under new conditions restricting them from going on strike for three consecutive days.

Artuz said union leaders lived in fear of arrest on trumped up charges including break-ins by suspected State security agents at their offices and homes.

“The arrest and pre-trial detention of union leaders in cases in which charges are brought forth in retaliation for the legitimate exercise of trade union rights constitute violation of freedom from arbitrary arrest and detention,” the union said.

“Lengthy legal proceedings and repeated postponements in charges against union leaders constitute violation of due process, namely the right to a fair and speedy trial (sic).

“The Government of Zimbabwe’s failure to investigate in a timely manner the break-ins at trade union premises constitutes a failure of its (part) to protect trade union premises.

“Judicial harassment in retaliation for trade union activity is a violation of freedom of association and trade union rights.”

Labour and Social Welfare minister July Moyo could not be reached for comment.

Teachers are demanding a minimum wage of between US$840 and US$1 260.

Government in March offered teachers and other civil servants a US$20 pay increase and incentives, such as free school fees for their children and housing loans.

But the teachers have rejected the offer as insignificant.