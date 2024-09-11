Source: Civil society forces Bulawayo miner Haulin to change tack – #Asakhe – CITE

A Chinese company, Haulin Quarry Mine which is operating in Bulawayo’s Pumula suburb, has succumbed to civil society and residents’ pressure to end environmental violations and take up corporate social responsibility within the host community.

Haulin, which is extracting quarry stones in Pumula suburb in Bulawayo’s Ward 17, has begun to cooperate with the community to address the violations and the social needs of affected citizens.

The relationship between the Chinese-owned company and the community began on a rocky note in 2021 when operations commenced, with the mine violating numerous residents’ rights.

The Pumula community has for years complained bitterly about cracking houses, damage to roads as well as air and noise pollution caused by Haulin operations taking place within the suburb.

Haulin, on the other hand, had repeatedly turned a deaf ear to calls for redress, until the residents joined hands with civil society to exert more pressure on the quarry miner, an investigation has established.

The Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE) has been at the forefront of exposing some of the environmental challenges brought by the mining operations.

In an interview, Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) Ward 17 organising secretary, Nqobizitha Moyo, also admitted that there was poor uptake of their advocacy to engage the mine.

But, according to Moyo, that was because they were operating in the COVID-19 era that made it difficult to mobilise residents and other stakeholders.

Covid19 regulations strictly prohibited huge gatherings and human movement was restricted by a series of lockdowns.

“We started consultations during Covid-19. If you remember, there were strict limitations on gatherings. This led to online consultations, with a few people meeting for further discussions,” Moyo said.

“Among the priority issues were employment creation, assistance for children unable to pay school fees, support for vulnerable community members, road rehabilitation, and other development projects. Since our area faces water shortages, we also requested the establishment of alternative water sources.”

Nothando Ndiweni, BPRA Vice Chairperson for Ward 17, noted that when mining operations began, residents encountered numerous challenges.

“There was air and noise pollution. Our peri-urban community includes villagers with livestock affected by the mine’s air pollution.

“Blasting came with loud noise and the tremours were strong. Our houses would shake, windows would break, and furniture was damaged. Sometimes pots would fall off stoves, posing a risk to anyone nearby,” Ndiweni said.

In addition to BPRA, the campaign to end the violations perpetrated by Haulin also involved the Accountability Lab and the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development.

“They taught us the stages to follow when engaging the mine. Initially, we were not organised and didn’t speak with one voice. Some individuals sought personal assistance at the expense of the community,” she added.

For 2024, Haulin has paid school fees for 19 students attending nine schools in the area, even though residents feel that mine can increase the scholarships to cover more children.

The company bought five of the requested 10 tanks to enhance water availability and donated groceries to some orphans

It was established that, while Haulin is prepared to mend the roads, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) bureaucracy has hindered the rehabilitation process.

“We are now benefiting from our community resources. However, some projects remain incomplete. Jojo tanks have been bought, school fees for 19 children in nine schools have been covered, and groceries have been donated to orphans. Road rehabilitation is still pending,” she added.

Joel Moyo, the village development committee member for Methodist Village, expressed frustration that despite progress with the mine, BCC was delaying project implementation.

“We are concerned because the city council is slowing down our projects,” he said.

The BPRA chairperson, Elias Nyathi, echoed similar concerns: “In Pumula, we are still waiting for them (BCC) to approve some of the sites for the remaining Jojo tanks. We requested 10 in total, but only five have been installed.”

Nyathi added: “BCC requisitioned materials for road repairs, and though the mine is ready to transport them, the council is yet to act. According to city by-laws, road rehabilitation is the council’s responsibility, but we don’t understand the delay in approving the project.”

Haulin Mine community engagement and communication officer, Rodrick Moyo, told this publication that, despite early challenges, progress had been made in collaboration with residents.

“The residents were initially divided and faced internal conflicts. However, we have moved forward and made significant progress,” Moyo said.

“The main setback is the city council. We are still waiting for them to advise on road rehabilitation. They provided us with a quote and we have the materials ready. For the outstanding Jojo tanks, the residents are also awaiting site approvals, but everything else is in place,” he said.

Moyo said there were additional environmental projects in the pipeline as part of the mine’s commitment to responsible operations.

Ward 17 councillor, Sikhululekile Moyo, said the ward development committee had fruitful discussions with the mine, with considerable progress achieved.

“We’ve discussed developing a CSR (corporate social responsibility) implementation plan, addressing community concerns about the mine’s social and environmental impact, and negotiating with the roads engineering department to rehabilitate Ngena Road (in Pumula),” she said.

“It’s worrying that the city council is taking so long to cooperate. These mining operations are time-sensitive. If they finish extracting without the council’s input, we will be left without development in the community,” she added.

Cllr Moyo noted that urban mining, if properly managed, could significantly benefit communities.

“I believe many people misunderstand urban mining due to past negative experiences. After the progress we’ve made with Haulin, we’re ready to engage another mine in the area, confident that residents will benefit from that as well.”

The Bulawayo municipality did not respond to questions sent out by this publication regarding delays in the outstanding projects.