Source: Korea donates $1m for Zim’s drought relief – #Asakhe – CITE

By Costa Nkomo

The Zimbabwe government has received a US$1 million donation from the Republic of Korea to assist with food aid relief efforts as an El Niño-induced drought continues to devastate communities.

However, the government has been tight-lipped about the total amount of donations received since April when President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the drought a state of disaster.

Mnangagwa, who appealed for US$3 billion to secure food for the hungry population, spent millions in the lead-up to the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit, where he assumed the chairmanship.

Critics have pointed to this as a demonstration of misplaced priorities, particularly as the government poured resources into building luxury villas to entice summit guests.

The World Food Programme (WFP), responsible for distributing the aid, described the Korean support as timely and instrumental in bolstering food assistance efforts during the lean season.

Deputy Country Director Billy Mwiinga highlighted Korea’s commitment to global solidarity.

“The partnership between the Government of Korea, the World Food Programme, and the Government of Zimbabwe is a shining example of how global solidarity can address some of the most pressing challenges of our time,” said Mwiinga.

“Korea’s consistent support demonstrates a deep understanding of the importance of international cooperation in the face of global challenges. Their commitment to humanitarian aid is not only commendable but essential in our shared mission to alleviate hunger and malnutrition in Zimbabwe,” he added.

The donation will only provide food for an estimated 22 000 people yet as of February this year, approximately nine million Zimbabweans were reported to require food aid, with that need expected to continue until at least March 2025.

The Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Park Jae Kyung, noted the importance of Zimbabwe adopting innovative agricultural practices that address climate change impacts, given the country’s recent exposure to cyclones and droughts.

“We are of the view that innovation in agriculture will enhance resilience towards climate change,” said Kyung.

When asked to confirm the total amount of donations received from donors, the government remained evasive.

Deputy Minister of Public Service Mercy Dinha stated that the government has entered the second phase of food aid distribution and has reached approximately 50% of those in need.

“From the day the state of disaster was declared, we have been receiving support from various people. We are not closing the appeal yet.

“We are still asking for more support, as you see many times donations keep on coming, including today’s donation, which will go a long way in assisting people to get food. We are about to reach 50 percent of food aid distribution,” Dinha said.