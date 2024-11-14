Classroom blocks commissioned in Mudzi

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

THE education sector will continue to be improved through infrastructure development for the benefit of learners and staff, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Aplonia Munzverengwi, has said.

She was speaking at the commissioning of Musau Primary and Bangauya Secondary schools’ classroom blocks in Mudzi on Tuesday.

The classroom blocks were built by the Mudzi Rural District Council using devolution funds.

At both schools, Mudzi RDC built a block of two classrooms, a development that will decongest classrooms that are overcrowded due to a rise in enrolment.

“All this is happening because we have a hard working and a listening President, Dr ED Mnangagwa,” said Minister Munzverengwi.

“To the school authorities, I know you have various concerns at your schools, but rest assured that they will be addressed because we have a listening President.

“President Mnangagwa is saying ‘no one and no place will be left behind’, that is why today we are here in Mudzi, in the rural areas, commissioning these projects. The President is saying all local authorities should ensure that all the resources meant for the people should be given to them.”

Among other challenges, both school authorities said they do not have potable water and furniture as well as staff houses.

Minister Munzverengwi urged Mudzi RDC to drill boreholes for the schools.

She also appealed to companies operating in the district to assist wherever possible to ensure learners have enough furniture and a generally good learning environment.

Besides ensuring an improvement in the education sector, Minister Munzverengwi said the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa is also working to ensure critical services are brought closer to the people.

Mudzi RDC council chairperson, Councillor Arnold Katsande, thanked President Mnangagwa for devolution funds.

“Developmental projects as well as service delivery have greatly improved, all thanks to President Mnangagwa who made sure local authorities have devolution funds.

“I also want to thank parents for working closely with the local authority to spur development across the district.

“As council, we will continue to work and support every Government programme and project for the benefit of the people in our district,” he said.

A parent with children learning at Masau Primary School, Mr Douglas Chiondize, said the move by Government will improve conditions for learners and staff.