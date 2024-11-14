Shurugwi man in court for murdering three-month-old stepdaughter

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Midlands Bureau

A 24-year-old man from Shurugwi has been arrested after he allegedly killed his three-month-old stepdaughter after making her drink acid used in gold leaching.

Tatenda Masunda (24) of Donga, Shurugwi appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Ms Patricia Gwetsai facing murder charges.

Ms Gwetsai remanded Masunda in custody to November 15, 2024. The court heard that Masunda was employed at Nash 1 Mine in Shurugwi and was staying with his wife Muchaneta Zindera and her three-month-old daughter Tatenda Junior Hwacha.

Masunda allegedly returned home from work on Saturday last week with a bottle of acid. On the fateful day, Zindera left the house around 5 am to go and do laundry at a community borehole some 2km from the homestead.

Masunda allegedly requested his wife to leave the infant in his care. He allegedly took the acid and fed the infant.

The infant started crying and Masunda took her to her mother. The mother rushed to the hospital where the baby was pronounced dead upon admission. Masunda returned home, packed all his belongings, and went into hiding.

He was later arrested in Chegutu.