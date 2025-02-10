Cllr Kadzombe to address service delivery issues 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Diana Nherera

Suburban Reporter

Ward 41 Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe has reassured residents of her ward of her dedication to addressing issues affecting the ward such as water, refuse collection, informal activities like invasions, vendors and other issues.

In statement, Cllr Kadzombe said there has been a spate of robberies and break-ins with some areas failing to establish effective neighbourhood watches to assist the police with patrols.

“I am organising a ZRP constabulary workshop for volunteers who would have passed through their vetting processes and I would like to take this opportunity to encourage communities to organise themselves and forward volunteers for the neighbourhood watch, name and logo and I will donate 10 reflector bibs and whistles for each and every neighbourhood watch,” read the statement.

“I would like to encourage residents to be part of the Light Ward 41 programme and buy cheap solar lights that can be installed on roofs, poles, trees and precast walls for as little as $15.

“If every household does this, our streets will no longer be dark and we can save lives and reduce crime activity as council will take many years to build and maintain the infrastructure.”

Cllr Kadzombe urged residents who did not attend the ward masterplan meeting last week to sign the online form to make their contributions.