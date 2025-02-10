Driver, conductor flee accident scene as bus overturns injuring 13

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

The bus driver of a Sanyati-bound Nehoreka Bus and his conductor, fled from an accident scene recently after their bus overturned and landed on its left side at the 26-kilometre peg along the Kadoma-Sanyati Road.

The accident left 13 passengers seriously injured. The bus had 51 passengers on board.

Posting on its X handle, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said investigations were underway.

“13 people were injured when a Nehoreka bus with 51 passengers on board overturned and landed on its left side,” the police said.

“The bus driver and the conductor fled from the scene.”

The injured were taken to Kadoma General Hospital where they were admitted.