CNRG steps up GBV awareness in mining communities 

The Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) has intensified gender-based violence (GBV) awareness campaigns in mining-affected communities amid a surge in cases linked to artisanal mining activities.

The campaigns are being rolled out in areas including Penhalonga, Hwange and parts of Mutare rural.

CNRG is implementing a UK-funded project under Amplify Change, a non-profit organisation that supports civil society initiatives to improve sexual and reproductive health and rights across Africa, South Asia and the Middle East. The project, titled Community-Led Resistance to Violence Against Women in Regions Affected by Extractive Industries in Zimbabwe, aims to curb GBV in mining communities.

CNRG’s Communication and Advocacy Officer, Donald Nyarota, told CITE that mining environments have become hotspots for GBV due to economic vulnerability, transient labour, weakened community protection systems and increased social pressures.

“Awareness efforts help break the silence around GBV, which is often normalised or hidden, and they strengthen community knowledge about rights, reporting mechanisms and available support services,” Nyarota said.

He added that the campaigns not only empower women and girls to recognise abuse and seek help but also engage men and boys in conversations that challenge harmful social norms and promote accountability.

“Ultimately, these campaigns contribute to building safer and more resilient communities in spaces where extractive activities increase the risks of violence.”

Nyarota said CNRG continues to collaborate with local structures, survivors, youth groups and community leaders to strengthen protection systems for women and girls in mining areas.

“We have also created two cohorts of community paralegals who monitor GBV cases and assist victims to cope, using referral pathways to address the scourge of GBV.”

He noted that cases of physical violence are particularly prevalent in areas such as Penhalonga, where artisanal miners often engage in intimate relationships with local women.

“The lure of money from gold is even drawing married women to artisanal miners, causing social problems and fuelling GBV in marriages,” Nyarota said.