Already relegated Kwekwe United survive, but league says 6 teams face chop next season

Source: PSL suspends relegation this season, 22-team league in 2026 – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Premier Soccer League clubs have voted to suspend relegation this season to allow a smooth transition to a 20-team top-flight, in line with what officials say are global standards.

Four regional champions – FC Hunters, Bulawayo Chiefs, Hard Rock and Agama – have already earned promotion, meaning the PSL will expand to 22 teams for the 2026 campaign before dropping back to 20 the following season.

As part of the restructuring, initially proposed by ZIFA, six clubs will be relegated at the end of the 2026 season.

The move effectively spares sides that were in danger of going down this year, including Dynamos, Highlanders, Yadah, Greenfuel, Triangle, Manica Diamonds, Bikita Minerals and others.

It also means Kwekwe United, whose relegation had been confirmed two months ago, will be reinstated for next season.

PSL officials say the temporary expansion will align the league with “international benchmarks” while giving promoted sides a fair competitive cycle. But it will mean a demanding schedule with 41 matches for each team next season, up from 34 this season.