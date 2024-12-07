Source: Coca-Cola Food Fest x Unplugged Harare: The grand finale –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Unplugged x Coca-Cola Food Fest is back for its third and final installment of 2024, promising an unforgettable experience that will close the year in style.

Today, the festival takes over the First Capital Bank Sports Club in Harare from 2pm to 10pm.

This year’s grand finale will be a sensory delight, bringing together Zimbabweans from all walks of life to celebrate the festive season with food, dance and music.

Featuring the sensational Shasha, Nutty O, Saintflow, Iares, Wowrae and some of the country’s top DJs, the event offers the perfect atmosphere for the family to wind down the year.

“The Coca-Cola Food Fest is about more than just delicious delicacies; it’s about bringing people together and celebrating creativity through shared experiences,” said Barry Otieno, Coca-Cola marketing and franchise manager.

“We’re excited to present a platform where Zimbabwean flavors meet Coca-Cola’s beverages, offering a unique experience for all.”

The Coca-Cola Food Fest will showcase a variety of cuisines, from Zimbabwean and African favorites to international delicacies, as top chefs, food vendors and culinary influencers take centre stage.

Attendees will have the chance to explore Zimbabwe’s rich food heritage and indulge in innovative dishes paired with Coca-Cola’s refreshing beverages.

Highlights of the festival include:

”: A showcase of the best local flavours prepared with flair and creativity. Live performances : Electrifying sets by Shasha, Nutty O, and more create the perfect soundtrack to the festive season.

: Electrifying sets by Shasha, Nutty O, and more create the perfect soundtrack to the festive season. Interactive experiences: Engaging food demonstrations, meet-and-greets with food content creators, and Instagram-worthy moments throughout the day.

This year’s festival aligns with Coca-Cola’s global “A Recipe for Magic” campaign, which celebrates the joy of shared meals and moments.

Coca-Cola believes in the magic created when people unite over food, music, and drinks; this festival embodies that ethos.

The Coca-Cola Food Fest celebrates community, creativity, and culinary talent.

The festival is hosted in Harare and showcases the best local and international cuisines paired with Coca-Cola’s iconic beverages.

Through vibrant events, the Coca-Cola Food Fest aims to create unforgettable moments of connection and joy.