Source: Unpublished Africa hopes to make Impact in Mind through lens –Newsday Zimbabwe

Photography enthusiasts from more than 15 African countries also participated online.

UNPUBLISHED Africa, a platform dedicated to empowering African visual storytellers, hosted the second edition of its Unpublished in Africa photography week from November 23 to 30 through in-person and online sessions spanning three cities Lusaka (Zambia), Harare (Zimbabwe) and Luanda (Angola).

Photography enthusiasts from more than 15 African countries also participated online.

One of the virtual sessions was held in the French language and included photographers from Francophone Africa.

It had panellists Achraf Aboubakar (Benin), Hawo Kane (Senegal) and Joyce Kipunga (the Democratic Republic of Congo), who had previously participated in previous Unpublished Africa programmes.

Themed Impact in Mind, the photography-oriented event delved into the powerful role of visual storytelling in driving social change and shaping narratives.

According to organisers, the Impact in Mind theme encourages photographers and visual storytellers to consider how their work can address pressing social issues, amplify marginalised voices and inspire action.

“By exploring the intersection of art and activism, the event aims to foster a community of photographers committed to using their lens to make a difference,” the organisers said.

Founded by brand strategist and content marketer Anesu Chikumba, the social impact platform is committed to fostering the growth and development of photographers in Africa through its various programmes and initiatives.

The first day of the event started with an in-person photography walk in Luanda hosted by visual designer Leonardo Thomas from Angola.

A similar photo walk took place in Harare on November 30, led by Tinashe Pawandiwa.

In Lusaka, Namukolo Siyumbwa will guide the Lusaka chapter of the photography walk tomorrow.

“The area that we are going to is called Chilenje. It’s an area in Lusaka known for its historical sites such as Kenneth Kaunda’s first house. There is also a marketplace, somebody told me that one of the first libraries in Lusaka was established there,” Siyumbwa told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style.

The multi-city community engaging walks are meant to encourage photographers to explore and build communities in their cities while capturing compelling images and connecting with fellow photographers.

Throughout the week virtual discussions and workshops saw visual storytellers, photographers and art enthusiasts engaging with African creatives and cultural practitioners and learning from their insights on several topics such as building visual stories and storytelling techniques, documenting for cultural heritage and documentary photography.

On Wednesday last week, Eight2Five Innovation hub, located in the Harare CBD, hosted a financial management workshop for freelancer photographers led by Ngoni Masongorera under Unpublished Africa’s Creative Business Studio Sessions.

One of Unpublished Africa’s mandates is to create platforms to showcase work by African creatives.

In October this year, photographers were invited to submit photography stories that resonated with the theme Impact in Mind.

The culmination of the submissions was a virtual group photography exhibition featuring the work of fourteen photographers from twelve African countries, namely Abadjaye Justin Sodogandji (Bénin), Abdullahi T Abubakar (Nigeria), Adebote Mayowa (Nigeria), Agbongua Kwadwo Buenortey (Ghana), Beryl Muga (Kenya), Buberwa Rwechungura (Tanzania), Ericke Tjiueza (Namibia), Hamdia Traoré (Mali), Joyce Kipunga (DRC), Michael Loy (Tanzania), Sana Ginwalla (Zambia), Sosina Mengistu (Ethiopia) and Tinashe Jakarasi (Zimbabwe).

“The image I contributed to the exhibition carries a deeply personal and universal message which is a visual narrative that speaks to the interplay between hope, resilience and the collective journey toward a better future,” Jakarasi revealed during an interview.