Cocaine lands woman in trouble

Wadzanai Siyamachira (38) (centre) who was allegedly found in possession of cocaine arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday. – Picture: Lee Maidza

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

A HARARE woman has appeared in court after being found in possession of 3 grammes of cocaine in Harare’s Avenues area.

Wadzanai Siyamachira (38) was charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and appeared before Harare Magistrate, Mrs Appolonia Marutya, who remanded her in custody until Tuesday, pending her bail ruling.

Prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu told the court that on Thursday, at about 1.30pm, detectives received information that Siyamachira was dealing in dangerous drugs at the corner of Eighth Street and Herbert Ushewokunze Avenue where she lived.

The detectives conducted surveillance at the specified location.

During the operation, the detectives identified two women suspected of being involved in drug activities and stopped and searched them, but no drugs were found on them.

The detectives then requested to search the women’s rented apartment.

The two agreed and led the officers to their residence.

At the apartment, detectives found Siyamachira, who was searched.

Three sachets of suspected cocaine were discovered in the right pocket of the jeans she was wearing.

The cocaine was seized, leading to Siyamachira’s arrest.

She was taken to the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit for further questioning. A field test of the substance confirmed it was cocaine. The cocaine was weighed in her presence and amounted to approximately 3 grammes, with an estimated street value of US$120.