Seized smuggled goods fill warehouses to the brim

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Nqobile Bhebhe, Bulawayo Bureau

The Container Depot in Bulawayo loudly attests to the Government’s unwavering resolve to combat illicit trade as it is brimming with a staggering array of confiscated items such as vehicles, stoves, refrigerators, alcohol, diapers, and many more goods all seized during a relentless crackdown on smuggling during the festive season.

The persistent crackdown by a multi-agency task force, led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, endeavours to stem the flow of illegal imports that evade taxes, threaten local industries and sometimes harm buyers.

The task force also comprises the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), and Consumer Protection Commission.

The Government has announced that the anti-smuggling campaign is now standard procedure, directing implementing agencies to execute it assertively and impartially to stop the influx of illicit goods and protect local industries.

The task force is tactically intercepting smuggled goods at all entry points. Notably, intercity buses carrying suspected contraband have been detained in some of the latest operations.

Engineer Tafadzwa Muguti, the Permanent Secretary for Presidential and Devolution, witnessed the scale of the problem first-hand when he toured the Container Depot on Thursday.

The warehouses were teeming with diverse items from household appliances like stoves and refrigerators to everyday necessities like diapers, alcohol, and tinned foods.

Eng Muguti reinforced that no one is above the law in the fight against illicit trade, emphasising that the crackdown would not tolerate any exceptions.

“The anti-smuggling campaign is now a lifestyle. We are simply saying zero tolerance to smuggling.”