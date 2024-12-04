Source: Coltart courts police to enforce city laws – The Southern Eye

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart has called on law enforcement agents in Bulawayo to assist the city in enforcing bylaws.

Speaking to Southern Eye yesterday, Coltart said operations of pirate taxis in undesignated areas threatened the existence of Egodini terminus.

“The failure to ensure that our laws are respected and enforced has led to a breakdown of law and order in the city. That in turn has caused a lot of businesses to collapse with widespread ramifications for the city,” he said.

Coltart said there was a need for the police to arrest those responsible for breaking the law so that development can take place in the city.

“The pirate taxis have been causing congestion and stiff competition to those operating from designated areas hence forcing them to lose some of their passengers,” he said.

Coltart said the police should enforce the law so that order is brought within the city.

“We need law enforcement agents to enforce the law so that those who abide by it do not suffer because of the offenders as this will discourage citizens from abiding by it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Stephen Nkomo said residents of the city were not amused by council’s failure to remove pirate taxis from undesignated areas.

“We have Egodini terminus but we are unhappy about the existence of pirate taxis along 6 Avenue. They are causing congestion and blocking free movement of pedestrians and vehicles hence putting our lives at risk,” he said.

Nkomo said residents would engage council to find a lasting solution to the crisis.