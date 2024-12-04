Source: Zanu PF threatens regional sovereignty: MRP – The Southern Eye

The clamour for democratic transformation in southern Africa is a sign that the region wants to get rid of a cancerous growth threatening to infect the very essence of electoral integrity and sovereignty, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has said.

In an interview, MRP spokesperson Velile Moyo said the Zanu PF shadow was casting doubt on the legitimacy of the electoral processes in the region.

He said the recent upheavals in Mozambique and South Africa had sent shockwaves reverberating across southern Africa.

“The aftershocks of these electoral earthquakes continue to be felt, with Mozambique engulfed in deadly protests following a disputed victory of the ruling Frelimo party. Namibia, often overlooked due to its sparse population and unforgiving landscape, now finds itself at crossroads,” Moyo said.

“The recently held elections, the seventh since independence, held a promise of reshaping the country’s destiny. However, this promise was tainted by insidious external interference, notably by Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF.”

He said Zanu PF’s interference in the elections reeked of desperation and opportunism, adding that the deployment of high-level delegates to bolster Swapo’s campaign raised serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process in Namibia.

“The historic ties between Zanu PF and Swapo, forged in the crucible of liberation struggles, were weaponised to cling on to waning power and influence. It’s worth noting that Zanu PF’s efforts to support Swapo are part of a broader pattern of co-operation between the two parties,” he said.

“The brazen attempt by Zanu PF to prop up a beleaguered ally exposes not only desperation but also its disdain for democratic principles and regional sovereignity.

Moyo said erosion of trust in electoral processes, undermining of sovereignty and subversion of popular will threatened to plunge the region into chaos and tyranny.

“The spectre of Zanu PF’s interference looms large, casting a dark pall over Namibia’s electoral landscape. The time has come for the people of southern Africa to rise up to the right to free and fair elections. The people of southern Africa deserve better; they deserve leaders who uphold the principles of democracy,” Moyo said.

Videos of Namibian opposition parties’ activists protesting over involvement of Zanu PF elements in the electoral process of their country have gone viral on social media.

Zanu PF has denied meddling in political processes neighbouring countries.