Source: Coltart seeks assistance for Byo’s needy – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO mayor David Coltart is appealing for donations towards the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund to cheer up the less privileged in the community during the festive season.

“We started the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund too late, other issues distracted us, we are only turning the lights on just before Christmas and we have things like the nativity at the Centenary Park which has not been set up this year, so I say to our residents right from the outset, I can do better next year,” he said.

Coltart, however, said there was a need to focus on this year as there were many people in society who were suffering.

He added: “My appeal is it’s not late, I appeal that you dig deep in cash or kind, we have publicised the bank account details, and we have an efficient team that will take whatever donation whether in cash or kind and make sure that those gifts get to the most vulnerable of our city.”