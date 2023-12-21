Source: Senators urge action against youth drug addiction -Newsday Zimbabwe

SENATORS have called on the government to come up with long-lasting measures to curb drug and substance abuse among the youth.

Matabeleland South Senator Siandalizwe Dube made the call in response to a motion raised in the Senate on programmes to curb drug and substance abuse.

Zimbabwe is battling drug and illegal substance abuse among the youth with President Emmerson Mnangagwa calling for stiffer penalties against drug peddlers.

Senators, however, expressed concern that the abuse of drugs and illegal substances is spiralling out of control due to high joblessness and harsh economic environment.

“Now, therefore, Senate calls upon government to come up with programmes to curb drug and substance abuse by youths through self-help projects that ensure youths are fully occupied most of the time thereby keeping them away from drugs,” Dube said.

“Government should establish rehabilitation centres nationwide to assist youths who are addicted to drugs to the extent of treating substance and drug abuse as an integral part of their lives.”

“Legislate for much stiffer penalties than before on individuals who are the sources of supply for those substances and drugs which give rise to incidents of this unwanted scourge of drugs in the country leading to this conundrum.”

She said government should send repeat offenders to jail without the option of a fine.

The lawmaker urged government to come up with more vocational training centres so that the youth find a pastime in skills training than in drug abuse.

Dube also emphasised the need for the establishment of more rehabilitation centres instead of taking drug abusers to psychiatric hospitals.

Senator Solani Moyo urged other lawmakers to come up with solutions to assist the government to curb alcohol and drug abuse.

According to the Health and Child Care ministry, at least 70% of new inmates at mental health institutions are drug addicts.

In April, Mnangagwa announced that the government was setting aside ZWL$500 million (US$1 400 000) to tackle drug abuse including setting up public rehabilitation centres.