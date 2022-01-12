Source: Come up with private complaints method, JSC urged – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

ANTI-corruption watchdog Transparency International Zimbabwe (TI-Z) has urged the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to come up with a private complaints method which could be used by civic society activists and whistleblowers to report graft.

In a statement yesterday in response to the State of the Judiciary Address issued on Monday by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, TI-Z urged the JSC to embrace technology to prevent corruption in the judicial system.

In his speech on Monday, Malaba decried low salaries for judges and other court officials, which he said resulted in 88 judicial officers, among them 18 magistrates, leaving for greener pastures.