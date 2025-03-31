Comesa to tap into $5bn leather industry potential

Officiating at the function, COMESA secretary-general, Mrs Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe, said the region remained heavily dependent on footwear imports.

Elita Chikwati-Agribusiness News Editor

THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has the potential to generate US$5 billion in annual revenue through leather value addition and local footwear production.

This could create jobs, drive industrialisation and enhance economic growth in COMESA Member States.

This came out at the launch of the COMESA Regional Leather Value Chain Strategy for 2025-2029 in Nairobi Kenya on Friday.

The strategy is aimed at shifting the industry’s trajectory from being predominantly raw material exporters to competitive manufacturers of finished leather products.

The development of the leather value chain will ensure economic, social and environmental sustainability within the region.

Officiating at the function, COMESA secretary-general, Mrs Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe, said the region remained heavily dependent on footwear imports.

She said COMESA Member States were exporting most of the hides and skins either raw or processed at minimal value addition.

COMESA accounts for approximately 11 percent of the world‘s cattle population, 12 percent of sheep and 18 percent of goats making it a significant global player in raw material supply for leather production.

“Each year COMESA produces over 42 million hides and skins representing 34, 3 percent of Africa’s total production, yet much of this potential remains untapped due to limited processing capacity and market access constraints.

“COMESA’s annual footwear demand is estimated at approximately 544 million pairs yet the region remains heavily dependent on imports, with a footwear import bill of US$1,1billion per year, local production could create many jobs and generate over US$5 billion in sales, driving economic growth in our Member States,” Mrs Kapwepwe said.

The Leather Value Chain strategy is focused on capacity building, equipping SMEs with skills, training and knowledge sharing. It promotes innovation and technology, advancing modern production and sustainable tanning practices.

The strategy also plays a pivotal role in advancing COMESA’s strategic objectives by promoting industrialisation and value addition, shifting from raw material exports to finished goods to enhance manufacturing, create jobs and boost competitiveness,

“It also strengthens trade facilitation and market access, driving intra COMESA trade and supporting AfCFTA goals. Given the sector’s reliance on SMEs (Small to Medium Enterprises), fostering their growth through training, financing and market access ensures inclusive economic development.

“I urge COMESA Member of States to adopt procurement policies that prioritise leather footwear produced within the region, particularly for uniformed service personnel.

“This will create a guaranteed market for our footwear-producing enterprises, encouraging private sector investment in leather processing and manufacturing,” Mrs Kapwepwe said.