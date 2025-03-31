Mash East tranquil

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Advocate Itayi Ndudzo has assured everyone across the province that their security is guaranteed.

Herald Reporter

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Advocate Itayi Ndudzo has assured everyone across the province that their security is guaranteed.

He made the remarks while addressing journalists in Marondera yesterday.

“As Mashonaland East province, the Government and its security services would like to assure the business community, schools and the general public that their security is guaranteed.

“Any rabble-rousers, malcontents and anarchist that would want to disturb the peace and harmony in the province will be dealt with according to the laws of the country.

“The province is therefore imploring the population at large and different sectors of the economy to continue engaging and operating without hindrance as the security forces are on high alert to protect the country,” he said.