Source: Coming into his Kingdom

I bought this postcard of the tympanum over the door of the cathedral of St Trophime in Arles, in the south of France, in 1964. This twelfth century sculpture shows Jesus enthroned, surrounded by the four living creatures of Revelation (4:6-8) who, from the time of Irenaeus in the second century, came to represent the four gospels. The whole semi-circular piece is bordered by angels (above) and saints (below). Sometimes described as a depiction of the last judgement, it is more likely to be a celebration of Christ who has ‘come into his kingdom’ – to use the words of the good thief (Luke 23:42).