Source: Commission of Inquiry report ready for President – herald

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

THE final report of the Commission of Inquiry into Harare City Council affairs since 2017 is now complete and ready to be presented to President Mnangagwa.

Last year, President Mnangagwa appointed a five-member team led by retired High Court judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, to investigate governance at Harare City Council.

During its hearings, the commission uncovered extensive corruption and mismanagement. Over 5 000 illegal stands were reportedly allocated ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections, with 350 housing cooperatives illegally regularised.

The commission also revealed that the town clerk was earning US$27 000 monthly, which could rise to US$30 000 with perks, while the lowest-paid executive was earning US$15 000 monthly, none of which had been approved by the Local Government Board.

City directors, who allegedly had “no payslips,” spent US$124 000 on luxury foreign trips, in addition to US$1 million on top-of-the-range vehicles during the election period.

Justice Cheda confirmed yesterday that the report is now with the Attorney-General’s Office.

Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabiza said the report, completed last month, is now ready for presentation.

“The report is now ready. It is now a matter of securing an appointment to brief His Excellency. Justice Cheda and his team are ready to present it,” she said.

The commission uncovered a web of scandals, including the disappearance of US$105 million, annual losses of US$70 million due to inadequate systems, and the vanishing of a US$4,5 million loan facility allocated to Harare Quarry.

It also emerged that 100 head of cattle were being stolen monthly and that 60 000 houses were not being billed.

President Mnangagwa established the commission through Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024. In addition to Justice Cheda, the commission included local governance expert Steven Chakaipa, Norbert Phiri, Lucia Gladys Matibenga, and Khonzani Ncube.

The Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Public Works, Dr John Basera, served as secretary. During the course of its work, Mr Norbert Phiri was replaced by lawyer Mr Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe.

The commission had an initial six-month mandate, with the option to request an additional three months. It was tasked with eight terms of reference.

These included investigating financial management systems, compliance with the Public Finance Management Act, and the handling of revenue through special vehicle companies and outsourced arrangements. It also examined the failure to implement an enterprise resource planning system and quantified potential losses incurred.