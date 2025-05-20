Source: EMA issues warning on invasive species – herald

Edgar Vhera

Agriculture Specialist Writer

THE Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has advised the nation to be wary of Invasive Alien Species (IAS), which can cause significant decline in crop, fish production and biodiversity loss.

IAS are non-native organisms that, when introduced to a new habitat, can out-compete indigenous species for resources, disrupt ecological balances and exert negative impacts on the environment, economy and human health.

The invasive species are plants, animals, pathogens and other organisms that are non-native to an ecosystem. These species can also be aquatic or terrestrial.

In a recent notice, EMA said the environmental consequences of IAS in the country were profound.

“Many IAS reduce crop yields by competing for nutrients and water with the spread of these, leading to increased reliance on pesticides and herbicides, posing health risks to farmers and consumers alike,” said EMA.

The authority said managing the spread of IAS and mitigating their impacts placed a heavy burden on agriculture and conservation efforts, diverting resources from other critical areas.

According to convention on biological diversity, invasive species often thrive in their new environment as they are free from their natural predators.

Invasive species can spread rapidly, inflicting long-lasting damage on native ecosystems. The Environmental Management Act (CAP 20:27) defines IAS as exotic plants which have become naturalised and threaten the existence of indigenous species by penetrating and replacing indigenous vegetation.

EMA revealed that a number of IAS came into the country as ornamental plants from other countries and once introduced, some of these escaped their enclosure or cultivation and become established as viable populations.

Accidental introduction can also be from contaminated freight or movement of contaminated wood. The most common IAS in Zimbabwe are lantana camara, water hyacinth and opuntia fulgida.

“Other plant species, including the vernonathura polyanthes commonly known as Bee bush or Mupesepese which have invaded the Eastern Highlands and other animal species are undergoing the due process of being declared as such through relevant legislation amendments,” said EMA.

EMA said effective management practices and key strategies being employed in Zimbabwe to combat spread of IAS included monitoring and research, public awareness campaign, integrated management approaches and international collaborations.

Plant Quarantine Services Institute (PQSI) is spearheading the control of the country’s borders and airports from the threat of IAS by monitoring and inspecting plant materials to ensure compliance with regulations as well as conducting risk assessments to identify potential bio-security risks.

PQSI head, Mrs Louisa Makumbe said they were educating stakeholders on bio-security best practices and enforce regulations to act against smuggling and non-compliance.

“As humans, we are attracted to plants as we travel around the globe. Traders tend to get attracted to fruits, plants and flowers but if they do not import them safely, they bring pests and diseases. As Plant Quarantine Services Institute we are in conflict with people who want to bring in something that they love but are unaware of the risks that it brings into the country without proper inspection and documentation,” she said.